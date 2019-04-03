A Naked Cop Arrested a Naked Criminal... Somehow.

Nudity automatically raises the stakes of any situation. Swimming in a shark tank? Pretty wild. But swimming in a shark tank in the nude? That's the stuff of epic poetry. Burning down a house while making cookies on a grill? Also insane, but not nearly as nuts (pun intended) as doing so naked. And finally, there's arresting a naked man. That sounds intense enough already. But doing so while you're also in the buff? Well, that's bananas (pun intended).
This incredible event occurred in real life on Friday evening in Sweden. Apparently, an off-duty (naked) police officer in a sauna noticed that the (also naked) man next to him was a drug offender who'd fled after his sentencing and previously been found guilty of attempting to assault a public servant.
"By a coincidence, and rather amusingly, they both recognized each other in the sauna," Christoffer Bohman, deputy police chief in the Stockholm district of Rinkeby, told SVT, later cited by The Local. "It's easier to take action when you have your colleagues with you, and all your tools and equipment. This was as stripped-down as it gets -- in more ways than one."
Neither the officer nor the fugitive were identified, but a tribute was made to the au naturel cop on Rinkeby Police's Facebook page.
"To our dear colleague who kept your head cool when it was heating up to a potentially dangerous situation, despite being on your day off and relaxing in a spa," the post read, which was titled "Naked Arrest," according to a translation from The Local. "Despite finding yourself in a packed sauna with a wanted criminal, you kept your wits about you and carried out an arrest while considering the needs of all." The post added: "We are everywhere. Even if you don't see us, we are there."
He will reportedly receive overtime pay for the arrest.
