'Naked Hermit' Removed From Desert Island After 29 Years Just Wants to Die Alone

A naked man who lived a life of isolation on a beautiful desert island has been forced to reintegrate into the society he shunned 29 years ago. Ostensibly, he's been forced to wear pants as well, even after spending nearly three decades sans clothing.
Masafumi Nagasaki decamped for the island Sotobanari, on the Yaeyama Islands near Okinawa, Japan in 1989, leaving behind a factory job, his two children and the snare of capitalism. But after a castaway's life of nudity and glorious sunshine, Japanese authorities have finally ordered him to leave his tropical home, owing to his frail condition.
According to News.com.au, Nakasaki's reputation was bolstered by media attention in 2012, which gave rise to his "naked hermit" nickname. Nagasaki is so spiritually tied to his adopted island home, that he'd like to inhabit the glistening sand eternally.
HearseCon Is the Biggest Hearse Event of the Year
“Finding a place to die is an important thing to do, and I’ve decided here is the place for me,” he told Reuters in 2012.
“It hadn’t really occurred to me before how important it is to choose the place of your death, like whether it’s in a hospital or at home with family by your side. But to die here, surrounded by nature — you just can’t beat it, can you?”
Nagasaki isn't exactly an outlier in his fringe lifestyle: He's one of a few dedicated hermits who've absconded from the grid in favor of living in the wild: According to Alvaro Cerezo, a documentarian who spent five days with Nagasaki earlier this year, the naked hermit is the "voluntary castaway who has lived the longest time on a desert island, surpassing even the Australian castaway David Glasheen, who is currently spending 22 years on his desert island."
Other notable hermits include the marginally less naked Ho Van Lang, the "Vietnamese Tarzan" who lived in the Vietnamese jungle for forty years.
Before he was reportedly forced back into civilization by Japanese authorities, Nagasaki explained how he just wanted to be left alone and to die among the flora and fauna and to perish without bothering anyone.
“I have no option, I’ve already told my family I will die here. My wish is to die here without bothering anyone, that’s why I don’t want to get sick or injured. I want to be killed by a typhoon, so nobody can try to save me. To die here is the best, it's just perfect for me.”
The only moral quandary here is why the Japanese government won't let the naked hermit die in this literal Garden of Eden.
Do the right thing, Japan.
h/t Boing Boing
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.