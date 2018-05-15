Man Tackled After Stripping Naked on Plane, Running Around Cabin for 20 Minutes

There's a pretty strict level of decorum you're supposed to maintain on a commercial flight. For example, you're not allowed to smear feces on any of the cabin walls. Wearing an obnoxious amount of clothing to avoid checking a bag will not endear you to the flight staff, either.
The same goes for running through a plane completely naked. An Alaska Airlines passenger was reportedly detained after doing exactly that on Monday. The New York Daily News reports that a man onboard Alaskan Airlines flight 107 from Seattle to Anchorage ran around the plane's aisles for 20 minutes sans clothing. He was eventually tackled and locked in a bathroom by two passengers who'd seen enough of him. The naked man was reportedly apprehended by authorities and taken to a nearby hospital.
Johnny Ellis, a former Alaska state senator and state representative, was onboard the flight and tweeted what he saw:
Ellis later said he believed one of the men who tackled the naked passenger was the man's father.
Though an airline spokesperson said the plane landed safely in Anchorage without incident, another harrowing incident onboard a passenger plane does not bode well for the public's fear of naked strangers. Especially when bad things occur on planes seemingly without fail, nearly every week.
