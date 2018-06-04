This Beer Train Gives First Class Tours of Napa Valley While Serving Craft Brews

A trek through Napa Valley is typically best paired with some of the best wines in the world. But after a few days on a steady diet of pinot noir and chardonnay (and more), you may naturally feel the urge to switch to something a little sudsier. Well, it turns out the renowned wine region just got a little more beer-friendly, with the launch of a stellar new bear-focused attraction this summer.
The wildly popular Napa Valley Wine Train announced it is now offering a special beer-fueled excursion through the area, which takes passengers on a two-hour tour through wine country while serving a variety of craft brews and snacks.
Dubbed the Hop Train, the new rail experience is run by the team at Napa Palisades Beer Company, who'll be taking over the Napa Valley Wine Train once a week for a two hour-plus ride, featuring some of the finest craft brews they have to offer. It's basically a brief palette cleanser in between vineyard visits, but mercifully with just as much booze.
During the ride aboard the first-class coaches, guests will be treated to a trio of NPBC's popular brews: the 1849 Gold Rush Red, a slightly dry American style beer with a touch of caramel, smoke and honey and made with Chinook Hops; the Loco IPA, a citrusy "tropical" IPA with just a touch of bitterness; and the Little Loco Session IPA, which is light and crisp, and made with Citra, Mosaic, Amarillo, and Centennial hops. There will also be a selection of bar bites if you're hungry, which you can enjoy along with your beers in any one of the decked out coaches, including the open air car. Think of it like the Tequila Train, only a little more casual.
The Hop Train will operate exclusively on Mondays starting on June 18, and depart for evening rides at 5:45pm. Tickets are actually reasonable, too, starting at $75 per person (local Napa residents get a $25 discount).
