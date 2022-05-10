Napa Valley Wine Train Is Bringing Back its Murder Mystery Ride for Harry Potter Fans

Who says you have to be going somewhere to hop on a train? Sometimes the best trips just bring you right back to where you started. (Something, something, it’s the journey, not the destination. Right?)

That’s certainly the case with the Napa Valley Wine Train, which, as you might expect, is big on wine. It’s also big on themed murder mysteries. It has announced its full Murder Mystery Tour lineup for 2022. Most importantly, for many, its Harry Potter-themed murder mystery ride is back. (Though, it's worth remembering that it's unofficially Harry Potter-themed.)

The Murder Mystery Company, which puts on all of the performances, first hosted a show with the Napa Valley Wine Train in 2019. It has since become a popular annual attraction, including sold-out wizard-themed treks.