This Wine Train Is Hosting a Thanksgiving Dinner While You Travel Through Wine Country

I'm not trying to steal the thunder from your grandma's traditional Thanksgiving spread, but what if I told you, you could enjoy the indulgence of homemade stuffing as you travel and sip your way through wine country instead? Hell, bring grandma!

The Napa Valley Wine Train is hosting a decadent holiday dinner on November 24, with seating available in the Gourmet Express and Vista Dome.

"Travel through the lush Napa Valley countryside and be transported back in time," the Napa Valley Wine Train wrote of its Gourmet Express experience. "Back to the romance and luxury of the golden age of train travel of the early 1900s, when guests explored the trains beyond their private quarters. To a time when a journey was meant to be savored from start to finish."

Here's the full Thanksgiving menu:

First Course : Roasted Beet Salad with frisee, arugula, goat cheese, pistachio, and a honey citrus vinaigrette.

Second Course : Honey Roasted Butternut Squash Bisque with maple cinnamon chantilly.

Main Course, your choice of: Roasted Diestel Farms Turkey with local chorizo & herb stuffing, buttermilk-whipped potatoes, orange-cranberry relish, blue lake green beans, garnet yams, and giblet gravy. Grilled Tenderloin of Beef with cauliflower mousseline, applewood-smoked bacon, forest mushrooms, broccolini, and bordelaise. Fresh Catch with the Chef's seafood inspiration Ricotta Cheese Gnocchi with roasted pumpkin, sage brown butter, toasted pepitas, and parmesan.





For dessert, you'll choose between the Vanilla Bean Crème Brulée with honey madeleine or the Dark Chocolate Cake with berry compote and chantilly. Decisions, decisions.

​​​​Following a 10:30 am check-in and 11 am boarding time, the train will depart around 11:30 am with a 3 pm return.

While this year's outing appears to be fully booked up as of this writing, it's not too early to start planning for next year, when it will hopefully return.