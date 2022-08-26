How to Watch NASA's Moon-Bound Artemis 1 Mission Launch

The moon has captivated our hearts and minds for centuries, from ancient cave paintings to memorable song lyrics and iconic works of art, evidence of its impact can be found around the world.

Now, nearly five decades after Neil Armstrong took "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind," NASA is poised to pay that glowing orb in the sky another visit.

The government agency's latest lunar spacecraft, Orion, is currently being readied for lift-off. Engineers are hard at work preparing ground systems for the Artemis I launch, poised to take place on August 29.

The primary goal of the mission is to send Orion to orbit around the moon and return to Earth safely. In the process, engineers will acquire necessary data to mount a second crewed mission to the moon, and eventually Mars, in the future, Rachel Kraft, Artemis 1 Mission Directorate of Public Affairs, told Thrillist.

Validating the spacecraft’s heat shield performance is absolutely essential before mounting a crewed mission, Kraft added. When Orion returns from the moon, it will be traveling nearly 25,000 mph while experiencing temperatures up to 5,000 degrees as it reenters Earth’s atmosphere.

Forecasters are currently predicting a 70% chance of good weather for the launch, according to a NASA blog post. Backup launch opportunities are slated for September 2 and September 5 if the weather turns out to be less than favorable.

Can't make it down to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral? A live stream counting down to Monday's launch is set to begin at 10:23 am ET on Saturday, August 27.