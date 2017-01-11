Astronauts Confirm: Thanksgiving in Space Sucks

Every year, the ever-unmitigated disaster of Thanksgiving travel threatens to separate you from home, family, and worst of all, several helpings of delicious food. While that idea alone is bad, imagine spending Turkey Day orbiting 249 miles above Earth. That's what two American astronauts aboard the International Space Station have to do this year and as you can see in a new video released by NASA, it is not pleasant.

In a brief video message taped aboard the ISS, Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA explains exactly how he and his crewmates plan to celebrate Thanksgiving in space. Although they'll be treated to a special Thanksgiving meal with their international colleagues, the menu will make you more than thankful for the home-cooked feast you'll enjoy on Earth: a pouch of turkey, candied yams, dehydrated cornbread dressing, green beans and mushrooms, dehydrated mashed potatoes, and cherry and blueberry cobbler for dessert. Kimbrough said a few of the dishes like the potatoes will need to be rehydrated and reheated before they're served. There's no mention of any sort of booze, unfortunately.