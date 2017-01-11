News

Astronauts Confirm: Thanksgiving in Space Sucks

By Published On 11/23/2016 By Published On 11/23/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Every year, the ever-unmitigated disaster of Thanksgiving travel threatens to separate you from home, family, and worst of all, several helpings of delicious food. While that idea alone is bad, imagine spending Turkey Day orbiting 249 miles above Earth. That's what two American astronauts aboard the International Space Station have to do this year and as you can see in a new video released by NASA, it is not pleasant.

In a brief video message taped aboard the ISS, Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA explains exactly how he and his crewmates plan to celebrate Thanksgiving in space. Although they'll be treated to a special Thanksgiving meal with their international colleagues, the menu will make you more than thankful for the home-cooked feast you'll enjoy on Earth: a pouch of turkey, candied yams, dehydrated cornbread dressing, green beans and mushrooms, dehydrated mashed potatoes, and cherry and blueberry cobbler for dessert. Kimbrough said a few of the dishes like the potatoes will need to be rehydrated and reheated before they're served. There's no mention of any sort of booze, unfortunately.

Perhaps worst of all, Kimbrough said they don't even get the day off like Expedition 45 Commander Scott Kelly and Flight Engineer Kjell Lindgren did last year. But thankfully, they'll at least be able to catch some Thanksgiving football courtesy an uplink from Mission Control. Oh, and they'll get a killer view of the one thing we should all be thankful for: our beautiful planet.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist would rather spend Thanksgiving aboard the ISS than stuck in an damn airport. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
American Kids Taste Test Christmas Foods and Have Hilarious Reactions

related

READ MORE
NBA Player's Overconfidence Provides the Perfect Meme to End 2016

related

READ MORE
NASA's Offering $30,000 to Anyone Who Can Help Astronauts Poop Better

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like