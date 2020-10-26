News This NASA Astronaut Cast Her Vote from the International Space Station No excuses for everyone on the ground.

The 2020 Election is just days away. If you’re making excuses as to why you can’t get your ballot in on time and are thinking about skipping voting, stop it now. If this NASA astronaut can cast her ballot from the International Space Station, you can cast yours from wherever you are. Astronaut Kate Rubins shared a selfie showing her voting from orbit on Twitter late last week. The photo shows Rubins floating in front of a makeshift voting booth set up aboard the ISS. It appears there are no “I Voted” stickers in space, but then again, there aren’t any long lines in space either. Rubins headed to the space station earlier this month, before which she made it clear she planned to vote despite her absence.

From the International Space Station: I voted today



Obviously the United States Postal Service doesn’t pick up and deliver mail in space. Fortunately, Rubins, and presumably anyone else up there, was still able to exercise her civic duty. If she can do it, so can you. According to Space.com, voting in space is a process astronauts have to plan ahead of time for. Since 1997, anyone who finds themselves among the stars around Election Day can request an absentee ballot ahead of time, just like anyone else. For astronauts, though, the ballot must be requested to the address “low Earth orbit.” It’s then delivered digitally first to the astronaut who requested it and then to state election authorities. You don’t need us to remind you that this election is a big one. Don’t let minor inconvenience keep you from casting your vote.

