NASA Astronauts Threw a Taco Party in Outer Space

Tacos are arguably one of the best food options. They're great because they're tasty, but also because they're so portable. You can eat a taco just about anywhere, even in outer space, apparently. We know this is true because a group of NASA astronauts recently tested the theory while aboard the International Space Station (ISS). CNN reports that the out-of-this-world taco party was inspired by the first successful crop of chile peppers grown on the ISS. The peppers were part of an experiment that started in July and have been harvested twice since their initial planting. In celebration of the successful harvest, astronaut Megan McArthur whipped up a batch of tacos using seven of the peppers. She also used fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes, and rehydrated artichokes in the meal. The peppers were sanitized before crew members were permitted to chow down. According to a tweet from McArthur, they were her "best space tacos yet."

All told, 26 chile peppers from four plants were grown during the course of the experiment. Per CNN, the chiles broke a record for feeding the most astronauts from space-grown produce, which is a big deal. Some of the peppers—12 to be exact—will be coming back to Earth to be studied further. According to CNN's reporting, the peppers, known as Plant Habitat-04, are unique from other space gardening experiments because they take much longer to grow. Astronauts previously experimented with growing radishes, lettuce, and flowering zinnias, all of which grow much faster. Next up, NASA plans to grow microgreens, herbs, leafy greens, legumes, and/or dwarf tomatoes. "PH-04 pushed the state-of-the-art in space crop production significantly. With this experiment, we took a field cultivar (plant variety) of a Hatch chile pepper from New Mexico, dwarfed it to fit inside the plant habitat, and figured out how to productively grow the first generally recognized fruiting crop in space—all in the span of a couple of years," Matt Romeyn, principal investigator for the experiment, said in a statement.

He noted that "some of the fruit were on the spicier side," adding that that was "not unexpected." Romeyn also noted that the peppers appeared to have a two-week growth delay and that the stems on them were straight, rather than curved as they are on Earth, which he credits as a "microgravity effect." Space gardening isn't just a big deal because of the implications it carries for the future of space gardening. As reported by The Takeout, fresh foods are hard to come by on space missions as we haven't quite figured out the best way to deliver produce that far from Earth. Astronauts are fed a lot of prepackaged foods, which lose nutrients over time, so the ability to grow produce in space would help with that. Beyond the health effects, fresh produce can really boost morale on long missions. Astronauts lose some of their ability to taste and smell at zero gravity, according to CNN, so tasty, spicy foods are thus in demand. Tending to plants in space also helps keep astronauts busy and happy outside of their work duties, which is another big win. "The biggest benefit that I've seen personally is the impact growing plants has on the crew," Nicole Dufour, PH-04's project manager, said in a statement. "They are so engaged when they are interacting with the plants, especially when it's a crop plant like the peppers. We discovered the crew had been taking the door shade off every day to check on the plants and look at the peppers. That's not something we asked them to do—they just wanted to because they enjoyed it so much."

