Watch NASA Astronauts Go Outside the Space Station for Repairs on Monday

So, you're not exactly flipping on a movie with a plot and heartthrobs, but watching astronauts work in space is certainly fun and potentially awe-inspiring.

NASA TV will give you a chance to see just that. It's broadcasting the second of two spacewalks at the International Space Station (ISS) on the morning of February 1. Two NASA astronauts are heading outside of the orbiting lab. The pair of spacewalks are taking place to complete a long-term battery upgrade and complete the installation of a European science platform. Yes, battery upgrades are not quite robbing the Bellagio in terms of pure entertainment, but it's still a striking sight.

The details are similar to the first of these repairs (it's the 233rd spacewalk), which took place last week. The broadcast starts at 5:30 am ET on Monday, and the actual spacewalk is scheduled to start at 7:05 am. The work will last for hours, so don't let the early start time squash your interest. You can tune in for a piece of it well after the sun rises both at NASA TV or the YouTube player below.

If you hit play in the middle of the spacewalk, you'll see NASA Flight Engineers Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover out there. Hopkins will be extravehicular crew member one (EV 1), wearing a spacesuit with red stripes. Meanwhile, Glover will be extravehicular crew member two (EV 2), and his spacesuit bears no stripes.

If you miss it entirely, there's no need for disappointment. There are two more spacewalks at the ISS coming up soon. One will see Glover and fellow NASA astronaut Kate Rubin out there, and the other will feature Rubin with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi. Though, the dates for those two spacewalks aren't yet announced.