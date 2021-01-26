You Can Watch NASA Astronauts Do a Spacewalk on the Space Station Wednesday Morning
Extreme social distancing taking place here.
It's probably going to be a while before a film is actually shot in space, no matter what Tom Cruise is trying to do. On the morning of January 27, however, you can get about as close as possible for the moment.
NASA TV will broadcast the first of two spacewalks at the International Space Station (ISS) that will take place over the coming week. NASA astronauts are going to wander beyond the safety of the orbiting lab's walls into space to complete a long-term battery upgrade and to finish installing a European science platform.
The broadcast will begin at 5:30 am ET on January 27 with the spacewalk starting at 7 am. NASA says the complete spacewalk will take about six and a half hours. So, no need to wake up early to catch this if you only want to see a bit of the adventure. You'll be able to watch on NASA TV or on the YouTube player at the bottom of this page.
The 233rd and 234th spacewalks, the second occurring on February 1, will be conducted by NASA Flight Engineers Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover. This will be the third and fourth spacewalk for Hopkins, while Glover will be participating in his first and second ventures outside the ISS.
If you're tuning in during the middle of the mission, Hopkins will be extravehicular crew member one (EV 1), wearing a spacesuit with red stripes. Meanwhile, Glover will be extravehicular crew member two (EV 2), and his spacesuit will not have any stripes.
Two more spacewalks are scheduled at the ISS in the near future. One will be conducted by Glover and NASA astronaut Kate Rubin, and the other will feature Rubin and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi. The dates for those two repairs are not yet set.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.