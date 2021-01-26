You Can Watch NASA Astronauts Do a Spacewalk on the Space Station Wednesday Morning

It's probably going to be a while before a film is actually shot in space, no matter what Tom Cruise is trying to do. On the morning of January 27, however, you can get about as close as possible for the moment.

NASA TV will broadcast the first of two spacewalks at the International Space Station (ISS) that will take place over the coming week. NASA astronauts are going to wander beyond the safety of the orbiting lab's walls into space to complete a long-term battery upgrade and to finish installing a European science platform.

The broadcast will begin at 5:30 am ET on January 27 with the spacewalk starting at 7 am. NASA says the complete spacewalk will take about six and a half hours. So, no need to wake up early to catch this if you only want to see a bit of the adventure. You'll be able to watch on NASA TV or on the YouTube player at the bottom of this page.