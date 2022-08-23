NASA Releases Haunting New Sounds from a Black Hole

"The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel," the tweet states . "A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound. Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole!"

On Sunday afternoon, someone over at NASA decided (because the Sunday scaries aren't scary enough already) that everyone needed to be reminded that the universe is vast and unending, filled with the terrifying mysteries of the unknown. So naturally, the NASA Exoplanets Twitter account shared an audio clip of what a black hole sounds like.

The audio you're hearing above is from the black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA. The black hole is emitting pressure waves that scientists were able to translate into a note, which was then translated into a sound humans could hear. The result is very much giving the Annihilation score, or something Christopher Nolan is scrambling to sample in his next sonically driven film.

If we were automatically transported to the black hole, the sound in the clip above isn’t what we’d hear. That clip is 144 quadrillion and 288 quadrillion times higher than their original frequency. The remix of the clip originally went public back in May of this year, but it grabbed a much larger audience after being shared on social media by NASA this past weekend.

If you want to hear more existential crisis-inducing noises to hold you over until the new Björk album drops, you can head to chandra.si.edu/sound/ to hear other noises from our universe.