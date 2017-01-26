NASA's Newest Spacesuits Are a Retro Sci-Fi Throwback

If you're a fan of outer space, old school sci-fi, or the color blue, you'll wanna sit down for this: NASA's just revealed its newest astronaut spacesuits, and they're a slick mix of retro styling with modern enhancements.

Created by Boeing for its upcoming CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, the new "Boeing Blue" Starliner spacesuits have a serious 2001: A Space Odyssey vibe, and feature boots that'd be at home on any streetwear look book, but it's not all for show -- they're also 40% lighter, offering the flight crew increased mobility and comfort. The wider visor provides better peripheral vision as well, which is important when you're in as hostile an environment as outer space.