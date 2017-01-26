Latest Photo From Saturn Shows View You'll Never See From Earth

Seeing incredible images of Saturn is almost becoming too commonplace with the truckload of gorgeous photos NASA's Cassini Orbiter is sending back to Earth during its mission to the ringed planet.

The below photo was just recently shared by NASA, offering an incredible view "over Saturn's shoulder." The view is a rarity because the Cassini spacecraft is offering a glimpse from the dark side of the planet. As NASA points out, it's a view that could never be seen from Earth no matter what device you use. We're only able to see Saturn's "daylit side, from within about 25 degrees of Saturn's equatorial plane."