Latest Photo From Saturn Shows View You'll Never See From Earth

Seeing incredible images of Saturn is almost becoming too commonplace with the truckload of gorgeous photos NASA's Cassini Orbiter is sending back to Earth during its mission to the ringed planet.
The below photo was just recently shared by NASA, offering an incredible view "over Saturn's shoulder." The view is a rarity because the Cassini spacecraft is offering a glimpse from the dark side of the planet. As NASA points out, it's a view that could never be seen from Earth no matter what device you use. We're only able to see Saturn's "daylit side, from within about 25 degrees of Saturn's equatorial plane."
In the new image, the rings and the hexagonal storm at the planet's pole are visible just over the massive shadow covering the planet's back side. That storm was highlighted in earlier photos that focused on the pole. This image was taken on October 28 of last year but was only shared recently. At the time of this photo, the spacecraft was about 810,000 miles away from the planet.
Among the brilliant pictures Cassini has returned to Earth are striking portraits of Saturn's "Death Star moon" and the icy moon Tethys, as well as eerie images of the moon Daphnis creating waves in the planet's rings.
Like Gollum at Mount Doom, Cassini will take a death dive into the planet later this year, completing the mission it has been on since 1997.
