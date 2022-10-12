Here's How NASA Moved a Stadium-Sized Asteroid

The movie Don't Look Up, directed by Adam McKay, was intended to be a not-too-subtle metaphor about climate change. Instead of a burgeoning ecological crisis, it was a pending astrological crisis. The asteroid in the film was supposed to represent the destabilization of our habitat. But don't worry, scientists were spurred to action about the significant threat in the movie.

No, no. Not the climate. On October 11, NASA announced that its first mission to smash a spacecraft into an asteroid purposefully was successful. The path of the stadium-sized asteroid, named Dimorphos, was dramatically altered after being hit by the spacecraft. This confirms that if an asteroid was heading toward Earth, like in the movie Don't Look Up, we'd be able to avert its path.

In a press conference, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson called the accomplishment "a watershed moment for planetary defense, and a watershed moment for humanity," according to Mashable.