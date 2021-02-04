NASA Will Give You $25K to Come up with Meals for Astronauts in Deep Space

You probably spent a few quarantine months dabbling with the air fryer and whipping up Bon Appetit recipes like you're a member of the test kitchen. But you've been there, done that. You need a new culinary challenge, maybe one that's a little other worldly. Enter NASA.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is looking to you, pandemic chefs, to find new and innovative ways to feed its astronauts—something other than the basic freeze-dried, foil pouch route. Alongside the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and Privy Council Office (PCO), NASA is launching its "Deep Space Food Challenge" in an effort to create "novel and game-changing food technologies or systems that require minimal inputs and maximize safe, nutritious, and palatable food outputs for long-duration space missions."

Grace Douglas, NASA's lead scientist for advanced food technology at Johnson Space Center, said the agency is looking for ways to solve "food boredom" and provide meals that don't need hot water for rehydration on long trips, according to a report by UPI earlier this week.

"NASA has knowledge and capabilities in this area, but we know that technologies and ideas exist outside of the agency," Douglas told the outlet. "Raising awareness will help us reach people in a variety of disciplines that may hold the key to developing these new technologies."