NASA Will Give You $25K to Come up with Meals for Astronauts in Deep Space
Think outside of the classic freeze-dried, foil pouch concepts.
You probably spent a few quarantine months dabbling with the air fryer and whipping up Bon Appetit recipes like you're a member of the test kitchen. But you've been there, done that. You need a new culinary challenge, maybe one that's a little other worldly. Enter NASA.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is looking to you, pandemic chefs, to find new and innovative ways to feed its astronauts—something other than the basic freeze-dried, foil pouch route. Alongside the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and Privy Council Office (PCO), NASA is launching its "Deep Space Food Challenge" in an effort to create "novel and game-changing food technologies or systems that require minimal inputs and maximize safe, nutritious, and palatable food outputs for long-duration space missions."
Grace Douglas, NASA's lead scientist for advanced food technology at Johnson Space Center, said the agency is looking for ways to solve "food boredom" and provide meals that don't need hot water for rehydration on long trips, according to a report by UPI earlier this week.
"NASA has knowledge and capabilities in this area, but we know that technologies and ideas exist outside of the agency," Douglas told the outlet. "Raising awareness will help us reach people in a variety of disciplines that may hold the key to developing these new technologies."
If your wheels are already turning, just register on the challenge website by May 28 and start developing your concept. It's due by July 30. NASA is planning to distribute $25,000 prizes to up to 20 teams. Those winners will then be invited to participate in a second phase of the challenge.
So, here's what NASA needs from you: ideas. And ones that are totally viable in the spacecraft environment—i.e. they won't disrupt the aircraft's weight limit or provide too much waste. Ideally, you'll provide a concept that could feed a crew of four on a three-year round trip mission.
Consider it your new culinary project for the rest of quarantine.
