NASA Just Unveiled Two Spectacular Images of 'Stars Gone Haywire' From Hubble

The Hubble Space Telescope has been revealing spectacular views of the universe for 30 years, but the 30-year celebration that took place earlier in 2020 does not mark an endpoint. On June 18, NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) shared two new images of planetary nebulae captured by the orbital telescope.

Pictured are the nebulae NGC 6302, called the Butterfly Nebula, and NGC 7027, called the "Jewel Bug" nebula. The ESA's announcement says these "are among the dustiest planetary nebulae known and both contain unusually large masses of gas, which made them an interesting pair for study in parallel by a team of researchers."