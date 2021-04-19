Photos Show NASA's Mars Helicopter Taking Flight for the First Time

The Ingenuity was only airborne for 39 seconds, a short but promising feat for something that's never been done before. While it was in the air, it snapped a couple of photos that show its cameras are functioning, too.

Mission controllers, based out of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, nervously waited for three hours after the Ingenuity's flight to receive word if everything went as planned. The Associated Press reports that when news of the success reached home, the control center erupted in cheers, applause, and laughter.

"We’ve been talking so long about our Wright Brothers moment, and here it is," project manager MiMi Aung told AP. The Ingenuity even carried a bit of wing fiber from the Wright Flyer as a nod to the first-ever aircraft flight in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, more than 117 years ago.

The Ingenuity will undergo more test flights in the future and assuming everything goes well, it will pave a groundbreaking path moving forward. Having functional helicopters on other planets will allow space researchers to scout new areas remotely and cover dangerous terrain more easily in their quest to understand the nuances of our solar system.

Scroll down for a selection of photos and GIFs documenting the Ingenuity's historic test flight on Mars.