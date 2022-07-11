NASA Unveils Sharpest-Ever Infrared Image of Deep Space

The Hubble Space Telescope has offered decades of incredible images since it launched in 1990. Now, a new telescope will further our understanding of the cosmos and stun the Earth-bound with an even deeper look into the universe.

The James Webb Space Telescope launched in December 2021. It took more than six months of travel, calibration, and testing before NASA was ready (and able) to unveil the JWST's first deep look into space. It does not disappoint. The image, debuted by President Joe Biden on July 11, is the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe we've ever seen.