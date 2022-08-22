NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Just Caught a Stunning New Photo of Jupiter
Check out Jupiter's powerful winds, hazes, auroras, and weather conditions like you've never seen them before.
Even if you know absolutely nothing about outer space—besides the fact it's there and brimming with unexplained wonders—it sure is pretty to look at. On Monday, NASA published new images from its James Webb Space Telescope that reveal Jupiter's powerful winds, auroras, and weather conditions.
On Monday, the space administration released images from the observatory's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), which uses three specialized filters to showcase the planet's intricate details.
"We hadn't really expected it to be this good, to be honest," planetary astronomer and Berkeley professor Imke de Pater said in the blog post.
As part of an international partnership with Webb's Early Release Science program, de Pater led Jupiter observations with Paris Observatory professor Thierry Fouchet.
With a little guidance (thanks NASA), even an untrained eye can spot Jupiter's intricacies. The images reveal auroras that extend to high altitudes above the northern and southern poles of the planet while you can also spot the clouds and upper hazes filtered in redder hues. You can also find hazes swirling around the northern and southern poles mapped in the yellow and green filter.
"The brightness here indicates high altitude—so the Great Red Spot has high-altitude hazes, as does the equatorial region," Heidi Hammel, Webb's interdisciplinary scientist for solar system observations and vice president for science at AURA, said in the post. "The numerous bright white ‘spots’ and ‘streaks’ are likely very high-altitude cloud tops of condensed convective storms."
Jupiter's faint rings are observable in the wide-field view. According to NASA, they are a million times fainter than the planet itself. You can also spot the moons Amalthea and Adrastea.
"This one image sums up the science of our Jupiter system program, which studies the dynamics and chemistry of Jupiter itself, its rings, and its satellite system," Fouchet said.
"
Ready to go stargazing?
Here are all the best stargazing events that you can get out and see this month or you could stay in a stream the northern lights from home. If you're just getting started, check out our guide to astronomy for beginners or easy stargazing road trips from big US cities."