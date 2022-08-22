NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Just Caught a Stunning New Photo of Jupiter

Even if you know absolutely nothing about outer space—besides the fact it's there and brimming with unexplained wonders—it sure is pretty to look at. On Monday, NASA published new images from its James Webb Space Telescope that reveal Jupiter's powerful winds, auroras, and weather conditions.

On Monday, the space administration released images from the observatory's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), which uses three specialized filters to showcase the planet's intricate details.

"We hadn't really expected it to be this good, to be honest," planetary astronomer and Berkeley professor Imke de Pater said in the blog post.

As part of an international partnership with Webb's Early Release Science program, de Pater led Jupiter observations with Paris Observatory professor Thierry Fouchet.