James Webb Telescope Just Captured the Pillars of Creation in Trippy Detail

If you're a space nerd, chances are you're already familiar with the Hubble telescope's iconic Pillars of Creation image. Well, now NASA is back with a sequel of sorts. The James Webb Space Telescope just presented us with an enhanced take on the original image, and it's absolutely breathtaking.

When the new image is placed alongside the original, the difference in quality is quite astounding. The pillars had their first interstellar photoshoot in 1995 and were revisited again in 2014, but the most recent image by James Webb is the clear winner here.

These pillars have much more to offer than their looks. They're also responsible for the birth of numerous new stars. When heavy "knots" of gas and dust form within these pillars, they begin to collapse under their own gravity, heat up, and voila A Star Is Born.