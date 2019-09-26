NASA Just Shared a Stunning Image of a Solar Eclipse on Jupiter

Everyone loves a good solar eclipse. We bust out our cardboard glasses, create our own DIY devices to see it, and stand together as humanity watching a universe much bigger than all of us function. But what about a solar eclipse not on planet Earth?
Juno, the spacecraft that has been circling Jupiter for over three years, has captured the image of a solar eclipse that took place on the massive planet millions of miles away from our own. The solar eclipse depicts the shadow of Io, one of Jupiter's 78 known moons, casually passing over the planet.
The image was shared by Kevin Gill, a software engineer who does image processing and creates graphics at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, California.
Over the gas swirls that make up Jupiter's surface, the shadow of the eclipse strangely makes the planet look like a bloodshot eyeball.
