NASA Shares the Highest-Resolution Image of Jupiter's Icy Moon Europa

Juno took the image with its Stellar Reference Unit (SRU), designed for low-light conditions, during a flyby on September 29 from just 256 miles above the surface. At the time, it was moving at about 15 miles per second. The region was, at that time, in its night and illuminated by "Jupiter shine," sunlight reflecting off Jupiter’s clouds and back at Europa’s surface.

"This image is unlocking an incredible level of detail in a region not previously imaged at such resolution and under such revealing illumination conditions," Heidi Becker, the lead co-investigator for the SRU, said in the announcement. "The team’s use of a star-tracker camera for science is a great example of Juno's groundbreaking capabilities. These features are so intriguing. Understanding how they formed--and how they connect to Europa’s history--informs us about internal and external processes shaping the icy crust."

Juno's primary mission was to study the large gaseous planet. But during the extended mission, as Juno continues to provide valuable science past the timeframe of its initial mission, it has taken time to study three of the planet’s four Galilean moons, including Europa, as well as Jupiter’s rings. Europa, NASA notes, is the sixth-largest moon in the solar system and is almost as large as Earth's moon. "Scientists are confident a salty ocean lies below a miles-thick ice shell," NASA says, "sparking questions about the potential habitability of the ocean." It will be studied further in the 2030s with the launch of NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft.