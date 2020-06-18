NASA's Curiosity Rover Took a Picture of Earth and Venus in the Mars Sky

The Curiosity rover is a busy robot. It doesn't generally have time for brunch or late-night games of Fortnite. But every now and then it snaps a photo that allows us here on Earth to go beyond the important scientific work it's doing to appreciate how amazing it is to have research taking place on the surface of Mars.

About 75 minutes after local sunset on June 5, Curiosity aimed its Mastcam up into the Martian sky to snap a picture of Earth and Venus looking like stars over the red planet. It snapped a "two-image twilight panorama [that] reveals Earth in one frame and Venus in the other," NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a statement. "Both planets appear as mere pinpoints of light, owing to a combination of distance and dust in the air; they would normally look like very bright stars."