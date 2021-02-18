NASA Just Shared the First Photos from Its Mars Perseverance Rover

NASA announced some great news from the red planet on Thursday: It's groundbreaking Perseverance rover landed safely on the surface of Mars after successfully pulling off a much-anticipated—and nail-biting—maneuver. Seconds later, the incredible news was followed with even more to celebrate, when the space agency received the first images from the rover's cameras.

Wow, that was quick.

Perseverance—about the size of a car—touched down right on target in the Jezero Crater at about human walking speed after a harrowing, supersonic descent through the Martian atmosphere and its six-and-a-half-month journey through space from Earth. Once the rover is settled in, it'll conduct a series of health checks over the coming weeks and begin its historic two-year science mission to find traces of life in the crater's ancient lakebed. NASA said the landing also marks the first step in its efforts to collect samples of the surface to bring back to Earth.

But first and foremost, Perseverance snapped some photos of the Martian surface, or as the rover's official Twitter account put it, "my new forever home."