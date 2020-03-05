NASA Just Revealed the Highest Resolution Photo of Mars Ever Taken

Mars has captured our imagination for decades and decades. Sending rovers across the fourth planet from the sun hasn't dulled that enthusiasm. It's still as mysterious as ever, even as we learn new details from the science happening there.
This new image will only fuel that fire. NASA's Curiosity rover has sent back a 1.8-billion pixel image of the Martian landscape. It's the highest-resolution panorama of the Mar's surface to date, and it's stunning.
Send Foodz: Thrillist's 100 Course Meal
The composite panorama is the result of more than 1,000 separate images taken around Thanksgiving 2019. The images were taken while the "mission team was out for the Thanksgiving holiday," NASA said in the announcement. "Sitting still with few tasks to do while awaiting the team to return and provide its next commands, the rover had a rare chance to image its surroundings from the same vantage point several days in a row."
The image shows Glen Torridon, a part of Mount Sharp that Curiosity is looking into. That image took more than six-and-a-half hours over four days to get the image. To get the lighting right, Curiosity only took photos from noon to 2pm daily.
Thanks, Curiosity, we all probably needed something a little inspiring and amazing at the end of this very long decade, I mean, week.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.