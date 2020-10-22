NASA Has an 'Exciting New Discovery' About the Moon it Will Announce on Monday

Delayed gratification is hard. We want everything now. Reactions to live events, entire seasons of TV shows, and that delivery order you just placed for a novelty cat t-shirt and cat litter. Sometimes, however, you just have to wait. That's the case with a pending announcement NASA teased on October 21.

The US space agency says it will soon make an announcement on "an exciting new discovery" about the moon. But NASA will not make the announcement until Monday, October 26, at noon EDT. When the time comes, you'll be able to stream the press conference live on NASA's website or in the YouTube player below.

That will make for a long weekend if you're excited about the lunar news.