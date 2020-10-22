NASA Has an 'Exciting New Discovery' About the Moon it Will Announce on Monday
What could it be?
Delayed gratification is hard. We want everything now. Reactions to live events, entire seasons of TV shows, and that delivery order you just placed for a novelty cat t-shirt and cat litter. Sometimes, however, you just have to wait. That's the case with a pending announcement NASA teased on October 21.
The US space agency says it will soon make an announcement on "an exciting new discovery" about the moon. But NASA will not make the announcement until Monday, October 26, at noon EDT. When the time comes, you'll be able to stream the press conference live on NASA's website or in the YouTube player below.
That will make for a long weekend if you're excited about the lunar news.
NASA hasn't tipped its hand about what we should expect, revealing only that the discovery was made with the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), a "modified 747 that flies high in the atmosphere to provide its nearly 9-foot telescope with a clear view of the universe and objects in our solar system." The plane, which was grounded in mid-March and only resumed activities in mid-August, flies above 99% of Earth's atmosphere to observe in infrared wavelength. It can see phenomena that we're not otherwise available to with visible light.
The agency has also revealed that the announcement will impact the Artemis program, which aims to put the first woman and next man on the lunar surface near the satellite's south pole in 2024. The Artemis program is using that mission as a launchpad to sending astronauts to Mars as early as the 2030s.
So, you're going to have to wait to find out what the big news will be. Despite rumors on social media, the smart money is that this has nothing to do with cheese.
