Perseverance Shared Its First High-Definition Image of Mars

It's been about a week since Perseverance's February 18 landing on Mars, and it's sent back a stream of amazing visuals from its first picture after landing to the "first-of-its-kind" video of the actual landing.

On Wednesday, NASA released the first high-definition image from Perseverance. It's a look around its home in the Jezero Crater. The 360-degree panorama was taken on February 21 using the Mastcam-Z instrument on the rover's mast.

The Mastcam-Z, NASA says, is a dual-camera system that can zoom in on specific areas and take high-definition video. It can also grab panoramic color and 3D images. That will give scientists a lot to work with as the rover aids in the search for signs of ancient life on the red planet. It also means that we'll probably see more inspiring images from the Martian surface as Perseverance continues its mission.