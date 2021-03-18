NASA's Perseverance Saw Dust Devils on Mars

Signs of the Martian wind have already cropped up among the many glimpses of Mars returned by Perseverance since it landed in February. Recently, NASA shared audio from the rover that gave a snippet of the planet's wind. On Tuesday, NASA and the car-sized rover in the Jezero Crater shared a look at what the wind can do.

NASA shared a pair of GIFs on social media, providing a rover's eye view of a dust devil storming across the crater where Perseverance lives. It posted two views of the distant dust devil. One is a wide-angle shot giving a panoramic view of the rocky crater. The other GIF zooms in on the whirlwind.

"Spotted a dust devil. You can see it in the distance behind my robotic arm in this enhanced/processed view," NASA wrote on the Perseverance Twitter account. "The dust devil is moving right to left and creating whirlwinds of dust in its path."