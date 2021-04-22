NASA's Perseverance Rover Created Breathable Oxygen on Mars

While it may still be a bit of a longshot, the prospect of sending humans to Mars just took an interesting step in the right direction. NASA's Perseverance Rover just created a bit of oxygen on the red planet, confirming it's possible to extract from its otherwise inhospitable atmosphere.

On Tuesday, the rover successfully managed to convert carbon dioxide into oxygen with its MOXIE instrument—which, translation, means for Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment. The device created 5.4 grams of oxygen after warming up for a few hours. And while it might not seem like that much, according to CNN, that's enough for an astronaut to breathe for roughly 10 minutes.

So what exactly is this MOXIE thing? It's a toaster-sized device that was installed directly on the rover and will hopefully help further the human exploration of the planet, where the thin atmosphere is 96% carbon dioxide.

"This is a critical first step at converting carbon dioxide to oxygen on Mars," associate administrator for NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate Jim Reuter said in a statement. "MOXIE has more work to do, but the results from this technology demonstration are full of promise as we move toward our goal of one day seeing humans on Mars. Oxygen isn't just the stuff we breathe. Rocket propellant depends on oxygen, and future explorers will depend on producing propellant on Mars to make the trip home."

Though they'd need a lot more oxygen to actually live on Mars, it isn't out of the question. In fact, NASA would just need a larger, more powerful version of what it already has—say, a one-ton Moxie, perhaps.

"MOXIE isn't just the first instrument to produce oxygen on another world," director of technology demonstrations at NASA Trudy Kortes said in the statement. "It's taking regolith, the substance you find on the ground, and putting it through a processing plant, making it into a large structure, or taking carbon dioxide—the bulk of the atmosphere—and converting it into oxygen. This process allows us to convert these abundant materials into useable things: propellant, breathable air, or, combined with hydrogen, water."