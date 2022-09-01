Newest NASA Images Show the Phantom Galaxy in Stunning Detail

Somewhere in a galaxy far, far away, NASA has been busy taking snapshots of, well, galaxies that are far, far away. So, queue up the Interstellar theme and feast your eyes on the latest celestial delights courtesy of the Hubble and James Webb telescopes.

The latest pictures are of the newly named Phantom Galaxy. Also known as M74, the Phantom Galaxy is located around 32 million light-years away in the constellation Pisces, so you know it's occasionally an emotional mess. And since water signs take up more than half of my astrological chart, I have clearance to make jokes like that.

Anyway, M74 is a particular class of spiral galaxy known as a "grand design spiral," according to the European Space Agency. That means its spiral arms are prominent and well-defined, unlike other spiral galaxies which are typically ragged and all over the place. In other words, M74 is serving severe intergalactic looks. Slay.