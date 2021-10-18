The Colorful Remains of This Supernova May Look Familiar

NASA is doing good, hard, and important work. Yes, its employees are exploring the secrets of our universe and using science to make sense of everything up there in space. They also warn us when asteroids are routed toward us. But perhaps the agency's most valuable contribution comes in the form of all the cool pictures of the galaxy it takes.

On October 12, the agency released an image of an object known as N 63A, the remnants of a supernova that colored space with cloudy bursts of yellow, gold, and green. For a quick refresher, a supernova is when a star implodes, causing a violent explosion. This particular supernova is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud that's163,000 light-years away from us here in the Milky Way.

According to Space.com, it is one of the few galaxies you can see from Earth. NASA describes N 63A as a young formation. "Its ruthless shocks are destroying the ambient gas clouds, rather than coercing them to collapse and form stars," NASA describes. N 63A sounds hardcore.

But perhaps you're looking at it and thinking that it looks a bit familiar? NASA called it a monster, and Space.com got more specific, saying it looks like Pac-Man, chasing stars across the sky. I can see it. Pac-Man would be a cooler name than N 63A, admittedly. But more so than the iconic video game character, N 63A vaguely resembles a begonia flower. I suppose that is not as cool as Pac-Man, though. What do you see?