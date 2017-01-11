NASA Employees Make Way Better Pumpkins Than You

It's the time of year where photo galleries of intricately carved pumpkins put that figurative Frankenstein's Monster outside your doorstep to shame. Sorry, your jack-o-lantern simply doesn't measure up to what the folks at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab can put together when they turn their attention from the stars toward pumpkin patch.

NASA JPL holds an annual pumpkin carving contest and the competition is fierce. As you might expect, there are some mind-boggling science-inspired works featured at the party. Their pumpkins sport flashing lights, moving mechanical components, and high-concept execution.