NASA Is Going to Plunge the International Space Station Into the Pacific Ocean

The International Space Station is being retired in 2030, after spending more than 30 years orbiting Earth. At the end of its service, NASA will crash the ISS into the Pacific Ocean in January 2031. Don’t worry, though; they are sending the station, which is roughly the size of a football field, to a very remote part of the ocean.

According to plans released by NASA, the ISS will be sunk into Point Nemo, a region in the South Pacific Ocean, also known as the South Pacific Oceanic Uninhabited Area. Point Nemo is a part of the ocean farthest from any land and has been used to crash other spacecraft. According to CNN, a total of 263 pieces of space debris have been sunk into Point Nemo since 1971.

Since its launch in 1998, more than 200 astronauts from 19 countries have been aboard the ISS. In the next eight years, before the hub is brought down, NASA plans on continuing to conduct big missions on the station.

“The International Space Station is entering its third and most productive decade as a groundbreaking scientific platform in microgravity,” said Robyn Gatens, director of the International Space Station at NASA Headquarters, in a press release. “This third decade is one of results, building on our successful global partnership to verify exploration and human research technologies to support deep space exploration, continue to return medical and environmental benefits to humanity, and lay the groundwork for a commercial future in low-Earth orbit.”

After the ISS is retired, NASA plans on partnering with private companies to create space stations, which will serve both private-sector space missions and government-run missions.

For us down on Earth, we should definitely try avoiding Point Nemo in early 2031, I suppose.