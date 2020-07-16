NASA Just Revealed the Closest-Ever Pictures of the Sun & They're Stunning

NASA and the European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter (SoIO) probe has only been cruising through space for a few months, but it unveiled the closest-ever images of the sun captured by a camera on July 16. The photos were taken at a distance of just over 47 million miles from the star's surface, about half the distance between Earth and the sun.

It just launched in February 2020, but SoIO is already providing amazing insight on the mysterious star at the center of our solar system. Importantly, these first images have revealed what researchers call campfires on the sun. The campfires are tiny relative to the size of the sun, about 400km across, but may prove to be important to understanding the sun's outer atmosphere, or corona, and why it is hotter than the surface.

"These are only the first images, and we can already see interesting new phenomena," Daniel Müller, ESA’s Solar Orbiter Project Scientist, said. "We didn’t really expect such great results right from the start. We can also see how our ten scientific instruments complement each other, providing a holistic picture of the Sun and the surrounding environment."