NASA Asked How Astronauts Can Poop Better, and the Answers Are Fantastic

After years of shooting Earth's smartest guinea pigs into space, putting humans on the moon, and admitting astronaut ice cream is a big fat lie, NASA in its wisdom recently asked ordinary citizens like you and me: Tell us a better way to fight poop than adult diapers and we'll give you $30,000. Finally, we can take a look at the winning ideas.

"As astronauts travel farther into the solar system, explorers may need to remain in their suits for several days on their way back to Earth in the event of an emergency situation," NASA explained in a statement announcing the winners. "This challenge sought solutions for fecal, urine, and menstrual management systems for the crew’s launch and entry suits."