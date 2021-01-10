NASA Is Streaming the SpaceX Cargo Dragon Leaving the Space Station Today

More than 5,000 pounds of scientific experiments and cargo is scheduled to depart from the International Space Station (ISS), bound for terra firma, on Monday, January 11.

SpaceX's cargo Dragon spacecraft will be undocking Monday morning with NASA astronaut Victor Glover, the first Black crew member on the ISS, monitoring the trek from aboard the space station. A whole lot of experiments coming back to Earth, and you can watch the departure live online through NASA Television.

You'll also be able to tune in starting at 9 am ET on the video below. The undocking is scheduled to take place at 9:25 am.