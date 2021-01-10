NASA Is Streaming the SpaceX Cargo Dragon Leaving the Space Station Today
Watch live! From space!
More than 5,000 pounds of scientific experiments and cargo is scheduled to depart from the International Space Station (ISS), bound for terra firma, on Monday, January 11.
SpaceX's cargo Dragon spacecraft will be undocking Monday morning with NASA astronaut Victor Glover, the first Black crew member on the ISS, monitoring the trek from aboard the space station. A whole lot of experiments coming back to Earth, and you can watch the departure live online through NASA Television.
You'll also be able to tune in starting at 9 am ET on the video below. The undocking is scheduled to take place at 9:25 am.
You'll see the undocking start with the Dragon firing thrusters to get a safe distance from the ISS. Then the spacecraft will initiate a deorbit burn to begin the re-entry sequence, per NASA. The craft is expected to parachute its way down into the Atlantic Ocean around 9 pm. Though, you're not going to see the deorbit burn and splashdown on NASA TV.
The SpaceX craft will land near the coast of Florida, allowing for a speedy dropoff at the Kennedy Space Center's Space Station Processing Facility. As the agency noted in its announcement, the "shorter transportation timeframe allows researchers to collect data with minimal loss of microgravity effects."
The Dragon launched on December 6 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, taking a 24-hour trek to the orbiting lab. It brought more than three tons of hardware and supplies. On the trip back, it'll be bringing back a cardinal heart used to study the effects of microgravity on hearts, among many other experiments ready to come home.
