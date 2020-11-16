Watch NASA Launch 4 Astronauts Aboard SpaceX's First Operational Flight

A rocket lit up the night sky over Florida's Space Coast on Sunday night as four astronauts launched, bound for orbit and a meeting with the International Space Station (ISS). The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket shot the Crew Dragon capsule—dubbed "Resilience" by the crew in reference to the difficult year of its launch—into space in NASA's first operational taxi flight with SpaceX. It's the second crew to ever be launched by SpaceX.

The launch took place from the famous pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, carrying Commander Michael Hopkins, pilot Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi. The mission was big for NASA for many reasons, not the least of which was the christening of an era of space flight in partnership with private companies. It's part of an effort to end its reliance on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft that has carried NASA astronauts to the ISS since the agency shuttered the space shuttle program.

Though the weather looked like it could be problematic throughout the day, but the launch took place without issue. The Falcon 9's first stage, which is reusable, was successfully recovered by a SpaceX droneship as the capsule reached its preliminary orbit.

You can rewatch the launch in the video below from NASA TV. The full video is more than four-and-a-half hours long. All of it was exciting, but the launch comes about four hours and 12 minutes into the video.