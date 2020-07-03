NASA Has Simulated What Sunset Would Look Like on Other Planets

There's something terrifying about a phrase like "sunset on Mars." It implies some kind of inevitable science-fiction death. "Sunset on Neptune." It feels like the title of a pulp sci-fi novel in which humankind's hubris leads to its terrible demise.

That's not at all the vibe of new sunset visualizations from NASA. The Agency has created a series of visuals that show what sunset might look like on other planets or moons in our solar system, as well as the exoplanet Trappist-1e. We're not quite talking about the sound of birds and the texture of that sunset, but the color that you'd see if you were kicking back in a spacesuit enjoying the sun going down on, say, Venus.

Geronimo Villanueva, a planetary scientist from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, created the sunset simulations. They were built while constructing a computer modeling tool for a possible future mission to the very cold Uranus.