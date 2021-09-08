You Have Another Chance to Watch a Spacewalk at the Space Station on Thursday

While we all sit around filing our individual versions of TPS reports on the planet's surface, there are people who are working beyond our planet's atmosphere. Only a few people are lucky enough to have space be their workplace -- the commute is rough -- but you can get a glimpse at what it's like to work aboard an orbiting lab this week.

Two Russian Cosmonauts will leave the relative safety of the International Space Station on Thursday, September 9 to conduct the second of two spacewalks scheduled to take place over the course of a week. The work will be streamed on NASA TV so you can get a close look at what it'd be like to have your 9-to-5 (or your 24-7, really) be out in space.