This Beautiful Map Shows the Moon's Surface in Unprecedented Detail

Sure, the surface of Mars is pretty cool, but let's not turn a blind eye to the astronomical body who's been there for us all along. The Moon is not just a white dot that waxes and wanes; its surface is a diverse landscape of craters and planes worth exploring and admiring. And now, thanks to The United States Geological Survey (USGS), we can appreciate our old moon friend in full.

The USGS, aided by NASA and the Lunar Planetary Institute, has just mapped and classified the entire surface of the moon. The Survey released a photo on April 20, depicting two sides of the moon adorned in a sort of springtime palette of splatter paint. The map, which scientists call the “Unified Geologic Map of the Moon,” was created to aid in future exploration, but can also serve as a teaching tool for students and a neat thing for the rest of us to share on Facebook.