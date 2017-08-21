This Video Shows the International Space Station Photobombing the Eclipse

From front row seats along the path of totality to stunning livestreams on the internet, there was no bad way to experience the total solar eclipse on Monday. Except for maybe without wearing protective glasses, of course. But no matter where you watched the historic event unfold, you probably didn't notice what's perhaps one of the biggest photobombs in American history: the moment when the International Space Station crossed right in front of the sun during a video of the eclipse by NASA.
Joel Kowsky, a photographer at the space agency, managed to capture the images of the ISS' silhouette as it traveled at roughly five miles per second before the partially eclipsed sun. As NASA explained on Twitter, Kowsky used a high-speed camera to shoot the video at 1,500 frames per second from his vantage point in Banner, Wyoming. As you can imagine, the photography feat involved tons of planning and probably more luck than you can fit in the solar system. And here you were attempting to snap photos of the eclipse with your iPhone.
In addition to the video (shown above), Kowsky's still images of the timely transit -- and another shot by NASA's Bill Ingalls -- are equally mind-blowing:
Meanwhile, NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson, Jack Fischer, and Randy Bresnik were on board the ISS with Russian cosmonauts Fyodor Yurchikhin and Sergey Ryazanskiy and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Paolo Nespoli, according to the space agency. All six likely knew they'd be crossing in front of the sun during the eclipse, but were they aware they'd be pulling off the photobomb of the century in the process? Well, we certainly hope so.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.