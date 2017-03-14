Winter Storm Stella Looks Like a Nightmare From Space

The “snow bomb” expected to unleash wintry hell upon much of the east coast is here, and it’s already caused severe power outages for 100,000 people throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Satellite video from NASA contextualizes the magnitude of storm Stella as it travels from the Midwest. It looks like a dreary hellscape of snow blanketing the eastern seaboard -- or in other words, fun!

While it was originally forecast to bring a seemingly cataclysmic 20-inches of snow to New York City Tuesday morning, Stella has proven less formidable in the metropolitan area, with a nasty mix of sleet and snow expected to register up to eight inches. That doesn’t mean the greater region isn’t under winter assault, however.