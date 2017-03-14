Winter Storm Stella Looks Like a Nightmare From Space

News

The “snow bomb” expected to unleash wintry hell upon much of the east coast is here, and it’s already caused severe power outages for 100,000 people throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Satellite video from NASA contextualizes the magnitude of storm Stella as it travels from the Midwest. It looks like a dreary hellscape of snow blanketing the eastern seaboard -- or in other words, fun!

While it was originally forecast to bring a seemingly cataclysmic 20-inches of snow to New York City Tuesday morning, Stella has proven less formidable in the metropolitan area, with a nasty mix of sleet and snow expected to register up to eight inches. That doesn’t mean the greater region isn’t under winter assault, however.

There are massive power outages in Virginia, as 50,000 people -- predominantly in the Richmond area -- have been left in the dark, according to Dominion Power. There have been thousands of outages in New Jersey and Delaware, while Philadelphia has also been affected. The National Weather Service issued an advisory for the northeast, with blizzard warnings taking hold in Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, New Hampshire, Connecticut and parts of Pennsylvania. The nor’easter has prompted school closures and flight cancellations throughout the region too, basically shutting down any semblance of life where snow is rapidly collecting on the ground.

This is all bit unusual, given the early influx of spring pleasantries that have spread throughout much of the country. In any case, intense conditions will largely clear up by Wednesday afternoon, making way for more regularly scheduled weather programming.

