NASA's New Hi-Res Tour of the Moon Is Breathtaking

Although it's looming overhead all the time, the moon is still an incredibly mysterious place. A few lucky and brave souls have had the chance to step foot on it, but for the rest of us who can't afford to stay in a space hotel, seeing the crater-pocked surface and mythical dark side up close is a full-on fantasy.
Or... maybe it isn't.
NASA just dropped a stunning, high-res video tour of our only natural orbiting satellite, complete with wildly detailed close-ups of craters and boulders, mesmerizing panoramas, and lots of other details that enable you to appreciate the big white dot in the sky in a whole new way.
Using data and images collected by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft, the agency created a spectacular guided virtual tour in vivid 4K resolution, complete with a soothing symphonic soundtrack that adds just the right amount of meditative drama to the whole thing. The video takes you on a journey from the near side, to the far (dark) side, and to both the north and south poles, all while highlighting certain geologic and topographic elements by overlaying colorful models.
It's a bit like exploring our own planet via Google Earth, only in much higher definition, and with an expert guide. Even if you're not a moon fanatic, it's tough not to feel a bit awestruck by the end of the five minute clip.
h/t Boing Boing
