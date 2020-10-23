NASA Wants to Debunk Your Wildest Space Conspiracy Theories

NASA's feeling the Halloween spirit, and to celebrate, it's tackling the topic of hoaxes and conspiracies for its latest #AskNASA episode. The digital series usually leans more scientific, answering FAQs that people have about space travel, but finally, finally, NASA will address the rumors that people are so fond of spreading.

Think we didn't land on the Moon? What about the Earth being flat? We’re diving into conspiracies & hoaxes for a special #NASAHalloween 🎃 episode of #AskNASA . What secret plans do you think we’ve been cooking up over the years? Drop them below. Video reply = extra points 😎 pic.twitter.com/VxOPsi8Qd9

As expected, people are going off in the comments, making sure no theory goes unchecked. Of course, NASA probably can't respond to everyone's questions, but it's our duty as skeptical citizens to cover all the bases while we have this open forum.

So far, some replies are playful.