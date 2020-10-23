NASA Wants to Debunk Your Wildest Space Conspiracy Theories
In the spirit of Halloween, NASA will tear your spooky theories to pieces.
Conspiracy theories? You've got 'em. NASA employees? They want 'em.
NASA's feeling the Halloween spirit, and to celebrate, it's tackling the topic of hoaxes and conspiracies for its latest #AskNASA episode. The digital series usually leans more scientific, answering FAQs that people have about space travel, but finally, finally, NASA will address the rumors that people are so fond of spreading.
Think we didn't land on the Moon? What about the Earth being flat?— NASA (@NASA) October 22, 2020
We’re diving into conspiracies & hoaxes for a special #NASAHalloween 🎃 episode of #AskNASA. What secret plans do you think we’ve been cooking up over the years? Drop them below.
Video reply = extra points 😎 pic.twitter.com/VxOPsi8Qd9
As expected, people are going off in the comments, making sure no theory goes unchecked. Of course, NASA probably can't respond to everyone's questions, but it's our duty as skeptical citizens to cover all the bases while we have this open forum.
So far, some replies are playful.
Is this scientifically viable? Please say yes. pic.twitter.com/EGOQz0blmC— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) October 22, 2020
Some are earnest.
#AskNasa How easy is it to get stuff off of the moon? If I hit a golf ball hard enough, could I send it into orbit?— Aydin Featherst (@AydinFeatherst1) October 22, 2020
And some will make your head spin.
1947 national security act was implemented solely for the roswell crash. We learned integrated circuits from reverse engineering and Bob Lazar spilled the beans in 89, ununpentium (115) is now on my periodic table. What tech do you have to bring us out of fossil fuels?— Christian Reynolds (@bigbird3420) October 22, 2020
Best ones I’ve read so far: the sun is a hologram. The moon is fake. People are spied on with the help of microcomputers implanted in cats with vaccinations.— The Active Fairing Half (@IvettFaz) October 22, 2020
It's unclear how long NASA will be sifting through the replies to choose what to address in the video, so don't wait too long to contribute. This one's going to be good.
