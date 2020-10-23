News

NASA Wants to Debunk Your Wildest Space Conspiracy Theories

In the spirit of Halloween, NASA will tear your spooky theories to pieces.

Conspiracy theories? You've got 'em. NASA employees? They want 'em.

NASA's feeling the Halloween spirit, and to celebrate, it's tackling the topic of hoaxes and conspiracies for its latest #AskNASA episode. The digital series usually leans more scientific, answering FAQs that people have about space travel, but finally, finally, NASA will address the rumors that people are so fond of spreading.

As expected, people are going off in the comments, making sure no theory goes unchecked. Of course, NASA probably can't respond to everyone's questions, but it's our duty as skeptical citizens to cover all the bases while we have this open forum.

So far, some replies are playful.

Some are earnest.

And some will make your head spin.

It's unclear how long NASA will be sifting through the replies to choose what to address in the video, so don't wait too long to contribute. This one's going to be good.

