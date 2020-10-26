NASA Says There's Water on the Moon In Unexpected Places
This could be a major discovery for deep-space travel.
For the first time, NASA has confirmed the presence of water on the moon's sunlit surface, the agency announced on October 26. Moreover, a separate study from the agency shows that water is more common than previously thought in the permanently shadowed recesses of the moon. The first revelation comes from data provided by NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), the world's largest flying observatory.
The discovery means there may be water across the surface of the moon, both hidden in the soil of sunlit areas and across the many shadowed areas of the satellite. "We had indications that H2O—the familiar water we know—might be present on the sunlit side of the moon,” Paul Hertz, director of the Astrophysics Division in the Science Mission Directorate, said in the announcement. "Now we know it is there. This discovery challenges our understanding of the lunar surface and raises intriguing questions about resources relevant for deep space exploration."
Water on the moon's sunlit surface
SOFIA, a flying observatory in a Boeing 747 that flies above 99% of Earth's atmosphere, detected the water molecules at the Clavius Crater in the moon's southern hemisphere, one of the moon's largest craters visible from Earth. Though, of course, we aren't talking about a rushing river of water. The data "reveal water in concentrations of 100 to 412 parts per million—roughly equivalent to a 12-ounce bottle of water—trapped in a cubic meter of soil spread across the surface." To put that in context, NASA notes that the Sahara has 100 times more water than what SOFIA found in the lunar soil.
"Prior to the SOFIA observations, we knew there was some kind of hydration," Casey Honniball, the paper's lead author, said. "But we didn’t know how much, if any, was actually water molecules—like we drink every day—or something more like drain cleaner."
Water found in "micro cold traps"
A separate study in Nature Astronomy addresses the presence of ice inside the many permanently shadowed "micro cold traps" on the moon. These small areas that never see the light of the sun could be as small as a centimeter and trap water ice there because of the extremely low temperatures in the shadowy areas of the moon. "The temperatures are so low in cold traps that ice would behave like a rock," planetary scientist and the paper's lead author Paul Hayne said in a statement. "If water gets in there, it's not going anywhere for a billion years."
Researchers looked through 5,250 images from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter in an attempt to identify these small spaces, even looking into which ones had the potential to stay cold enough to house ice while being heated by nearby sunlit areas.
Both discoveries raise questions about how accessible that water may be. It's not only an essential component of life but it's also crucial for deep space travel. Its presence could be significant for NASA's Artemis program, which aims to land the first woman and next man on the moon in 2024. That mission is one step along the way to sending a crewed spacecraft to Mars as early as the 2030s.
“Without a thick atmosphere, water on the sunlit lunar surface should just be lost to space,” Honnibal said. The way it gets there remains a mystery with several potential explanations put forward by NASA like micrometeorites carrying small amounts of water to the lunar surface or a multistep theory involving interactions created through the delivery of hydrogen by solar winds. Additionally, it's a mystery as to how the water winds up stored on sunlit surfaces.
Some of these questions will be the focus of future SOFIA missions and other research as scientists look to uncover more details about the water in the lunar soil and what it means for the future of space travel.
Ready to go stargazing?Here are all the best stargazing events that you can get out and see this month or you could stay in a stream the northern lights from home. If you're just getting started, check out our guide to astronomy for beginners or easy stargazing road trips from big US cities.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.