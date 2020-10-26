NASA Says There's Water on the Moon In Unexpected Places

Water found in "micro cold traps"

A separate study in Nature Astronomy addresses the presence of ice inside the many permanently shadowed "micro cold traps" on the moon. These small areas that never see the light of the sun could be as small as a centimeter and trap water ice there because of the extremely low temperatures in the shadowy areas of the moon. "The temperatures are so low in cold traps that ice would behave like a rock," planetary scientist and the paper's lead author Paul Hayne said in a statement. "If water gets in there, it's not going anywhere for a billion years."

Researchers looked through 5,250 images from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter in an attempt to identify these small spaces, even looking into which ones had the potential to stay cold enough to house ice while being heated by nearby sunlit areas.

Both discoveries raise questions about how accessible that water may be. It's not only an essential component of life but it's also crucial for deep space travel. Its presence could be significant for NASA's Artemis program, which aims to land the first woman and next man on the moon in 2024. That mission is one step along the way to sending a crewed spacecraft to Mars as early as the 2030s.

“Without a thick atmosphere, water on the sunlit lunar surface should just be lost to space,” Honnibal said. The way it gets there remains a mystery with several potential explanations put forward by NASA like micrometeorites carrying small amounts of water to the lunar surface or a multistep theory involving interactions created through the delivery of hydrogen by solar winds. Additionally, it's a mystery as to how the water winds up stored on sunlit surfaces.

Some of these questions will be the focus of future SOFIA missions and other research as scientists look to uncover more details about the water in the lunar soil and what it means for the future of space travel.