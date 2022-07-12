NASA Just Released More Stunning Images from the James Webb Telescope, See Them Here

These days, wonder feels like it is in short supply. But it's out there even if it is not immediately in our reach. NASA reminded us of that this week, first releasing the sharpest infrared image of deep space ever captured. On June 12, NASA released additional images from the James Webb Space Telescope, which is a project that the European Space Agency and Canadian Space Agency partnered on with NASA.

Launched in December 2021, the Webb telescope is the world's largest and most powerful space telescope on Earth. Its mission is to study every phase of the 13.5 billion-year cosmic history. By unfolding the infrared universe, it will reveal secrets about our solar system and the universe at large. Here are the images that were released today.

The first image of the Carina Nebula captures the star-forming region NGC 3324. Those orange peaks that look like mountains are actually the edge of a gaseous cavity in NGC 3324. The tallest points, "Cosmic Cliffs," are about seven light-years high. "The cavernous area has been carved from the nebula by the intense ultraviolet radiation and stellar winds from extremely massive, hot, young stars located in the center of the bubble, above the area shown in this image," NASA explained about the image.