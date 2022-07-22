A New Trippy Image from the James Webb Space Telescope Just Dropped

After capturing incredible images earlier this month, the hits just keep coming from the James Webb Space Telescope.

This time, the subject of the image is an incredible vortex shape, and it almost feels like it's drawing you in. It is, in fact, a galaxy named "Phantom Galaxy" (officially known as NGC 628), and its spiral form makes it looks like a wormhole.

The image was taken by amateur space image processor Judy Schmidt based on data from the James Webb Telescope, a project of NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency that released its first image earlier this month. While the galaxy was captured before with other telescopes and tools, the Webb images add something more to it. Thanks to the new mid-infrared range technology, the dust lanes in the galaxy are visible, offering a clearer and more detailed picture of it.

"I've been doing this for 10 years now, and [Webb] data is new, different, and exciting," Schmidt told Space.com. "Of course I'm going to make something with it."