2 People Parachuted Off This Hotel's Roof on New Year's Day

Two people BASE jumped off the roof of Grand Hyatt hotel in Nashville on New Year's Day, according to police in Nashville as well as a video posted to Twitter of the actual jump. CNN reports that the Metro Nashville Police Department's report says the jump caused "mass panic." Though, that panic is not seen in the 30-second video of the two men leaping from the hotel's 25th-floor rooftop bar shared by Amanda Bagley on Twitter.

In the video, you can see the BASE jumpers parachuting into the street below as the person filming runs forward to look over the edge of the roof. The report says they landed in a nearby parking lot, hopped into a parked car, and drove off. The video doesn't show the landing. The video does, however, show that these jumpers didn't wait until after hours for their stunt. They did it while the bar was open and people were having a drink.

The hotel later confirmed that the jumpers were guests, though the bar is open to the public. "The hotel immediately engaged local authorities, and the guests were subsequently evicted and banned from the hotel," the statement says. "We vehemently condemn this kind of reckless behavior, and further questions regarding this situation may be directed to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department."

h/t CNN